CM Naveen Lays Foundation Stone for 4 Infra Development Projects in Ekamra Constituency

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone of four infrastructural development projects worth Rs 159.29 crore in Ekamra Constituency.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of these projects by participating in the program organized in Lingipur Panchayat of Ekamra Constituency.

Among the projects are instream storage structures at Dhauli and Tikarpada for Rs 77.74 crore, a two-lane road construction project on the right bank of Daya river in Lingipur, Itipur and Tikarpada gram panchayats for Rs 22.55 crore, a mega piped water supply project at Kamena in Basughai for Rs 42.55 crore six village panchayats and a new 33/11 KV power substation construction project in Itipur Gram Panchayat at a cost of Rs.17 crore.

The Chief Minister has expressed hope that the people of the Ekamra constituency will greatly benefit from the implementation of these infrastructural development projects.

Minister of Science and Technology and SSPD, Ashok Chandra Panda, MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA Sushant Kumar Rout, Mayor Sulochana Das and Chairperson of Building & Other Construction Worker’s Welfare Board Shreemayee Mishra were present at the event.