CM Naveen Lays Foundation for Narsee Monjee Management Institute in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation for Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies at Infovalley in Bhubaneswar.

The Institute has been set up by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Trust. The NMIMS is a leading management institute in the country. Set up on 40 Acres of land given by the state government, the Institute will reserve 30 per cent of seats for students of Odisha on merit.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Odisha in recent times has made significant strides in various socio-economic parameters. It is now one of the fastest-growing economies in the country. The rising economic status of the state has created immense opportunities in attracting talents from India and across the globe, he added.

The CM further said that India is now a leading economy of the world– the fifth largest among the Nations, and set to become third in a few years. This massive economic growth of India is driven by its youth power, he underlined.

Continuing on the power of youth, he said that the youth are our strength, our assets and our hope for the future. The youth of India are now considered the hope for the global economy. This is evident from the number of global CEOs and management thinkers that India has produced, he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that this is purely a contribution of Indian management institutes. The quality of their education, including the Indian value system, has placed Indian management professionals in great demand across the globe, he opined.

In the last few decades, he continued, management, as a profession of choice, has increased manifold, and this demand has been supplemented by private business schools in addition to the efforts of IIMs, and other premier government-run business institutes.

Coming to Odisha, he said that in Odisha, the landscape of higher education has undergone significant advancements since the year 2000. The state witnessed a surge in university establishments, expansions in course offerings, and infrastructure improvements across all streams of education.

He further said that Odisha’s higher education sector has witnessed exponential growth through flagship initiatives like 5T. The state has steered its higher education ecosystem towards a new era of progress.

Saying that this institute will add another feather to our cap in higher education, he hoped that the NMIMS would contribute to strengthening the educational ambience in the state and would provide support for societal causes as well.

Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi said that attracted by the vision of the Chief Minister, top institutes in higher education are now setting up their centres in Odisha.

5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian was also present.

Among others, Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, and President of SVKM Trust Amrish Patel were also present.