CM Naveen Lays Foundation For 55 New Bus Stands In 22 Dists To Enhance Rural Connectivity

Bhubaneswar: In providing a great boost to rural connectivity, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has today laid the foundation for 55 Bus Stands in 22 districts of the state on virtual mode. These Bus Stands will be set up at block levels taking into account several factors like distance from district headquarters, economic activity, places of tourist interest, existing communication facility and other factors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Rural Connectivity has always been one of the topmost priorities for his government and he believes that this is a step in right direction. This will connect the rural people of the State with better communication infrastructure, and benefit the them to a great extent and prove to be yet another milestone in the communication scenario of the State.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation has been connecting Odisha and all its major reasons through its fleet of buses.

Thanking the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation for this initiative, he further said that the OSRTC is making new strides in reaching across the entire State and connecting people through an integration of infrastructural development and effective communication network.

He expressed happiness over constant innovation and improvement in the quality of service that has been provided to the people of Odisha, many of whom depend on buses for economic, educational as well as recreational purposes.

Attending the programme, Minister for Commerce & Transport Padmanabha Behera said that his department his working to improve the transport scenario of the state to realize the vision of Chief Minister for providing better communication infrastructure to rural people.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V K Pandian moderated the programme. Principal Secretary of Commerce & Transport Madhu Sudan Padhi gave the welcome address and CMD of OSRTC offered the vote of thanks.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and senior officers were present. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, District Collectors and transport officials were also present at district level programmes.

Here is the list of locations for new Bus Stands: