CM Naveen Lays Emphasis On COVID Awareness, Booster Doses For Elderly & Frontline Workers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and advised the administration to be vigilant and continue the awareness program. The chief minister also stressed on administering booster doses to senior citizens and frontline workers.

Addressing the meeting through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said that while the number of active COVID patients in the state is still stable, the number of new positive cases has also declined. “The third wave did not put much pressure on the hospital. But there is no room for complacency,” he said.

Patnaik advised the administration to be fully prepared and monitor the situation. He urged the government officials to continue awareness campaigns across the state with the active support of Mission Shakti groups.

The Odisha CM also advised the state police department to ensure that people strictly follow COVID safety protocols. Further, he advised the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to monitor the health condition of COVID-19 patients being treated in home isolation.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to abide by the COVID safety protocols without any fear in this prevailing situation of coronavirus surge.

Development Commissioner & Special Relief Commission Mr. Pradeep Jena briefed the Chief Minister on the various steps taken by the administration to comply with the Covid regulations.

Mr. RK Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, presented a detailed picture of the situation in the state.

“The state has a daily testing rate of 75,000 to 60,000, while the positive rate is 11.4 percent, which is lower than the national average. The districts of Jajpur, Balasore, Cuttack, Sundargarh, and Khordha have a relatively high positive rate,” Mr. Sharma said. He added that the status of COVID-19 Vaccination was “satisfactory”.

Secretary to Chief Minister & 5T, V.K. Pandian officiated the meeting.

The Commissioners of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Municipal Corporations, Collectors of Khordha and Rayagada districts were among others who presented the situation in the area.