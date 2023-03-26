CM Naveen Launches Welfare Projects Worth Rs 2,000 Cr In Ganjam

Berhampur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday launched developmental projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore in various areas of Ganjam, which is his home turf.

The projects were launched in Chhatrapur, Hinjli, and Kabisuryanagar. While projects worth Rs 1,000 crore were launched in Chhatrapur, projects worth Rs 590 crore in Hinjli and projects worth over Rs 316 crore were launched in Kabisuryanagar.

During his visit to the district, the Chief Minister distributed Gramakantha land rights to around 20,000 people— 3500 land rights in Chhatrapur, 4500 in Hinjli and over 11,000 land rights were distributed in Kabisuryanagar.

Addressing public meetings at these places, Patnaik described Ganjam district as a leading district of the state and sought the cooperation of the people to make the district number one in the country.

Patnaik said two schemes, Biju Swsthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and School Transformation Under 5t Initiative, are two milestones of the success of the government.

He said so far 50,000 people in Ganjam districts have availed free Medicare facilities under BSKY and the government has spent over Rs 190 crore for the purpose.

Under the School Transformation Under 5t Initiative, 471 High Schools out of total 630 High Schools in the district have been transformed so far. He assured that all the schools of the district would be transformed by the end of December next.

Highly praising the members of the Mission Shakti, the Chief Minister said the members of the Mission Shakti are doing good work and the state government is providing them with all sorts of assistance.