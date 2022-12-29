CM Naveen Launches Various Projects Worth Rs 1800 Cr In Angul

Angul: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that two mega drinking water projects will be implemented in Angul at a cost of Rs 350 crore. The projects have already got Cabinet nod.

The projects can carter to the needs of 48 panchayats of the district, he said.

During his visit to Angul, the CM launched various projects worth Rs 1800 crore. As many as 746 projects have been inaugurated at a cost of Rs 313 crore while foundation stone has been laid for 795 projects worth Rs 1492 crore.

Describing Angul as a land of service and struggle, the Chief Minister remembered the sacrifices and service of Nabakrishna Chowdhury, Malati Chowdhury and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan.

Dubbing development as the biggest identity of Angul, Patnaik said that employment opportunities are increasing with the establishment of industries in Angul. The state has managed to attract capital of Rs 10 lakh crore in the current Make-in-Odisha, he added.

The Chief Minister has provided Rs 242 crores for Angul’s Mission Shakti. As many as 75,000 women of 7,372 Mission Shakti groups of the district will be benefited by this.

Stating that Mission Shakti is his favorite programme, the CM said that members of Mission Shakti meet him every day and tell him their success stories, which makes him very happy.

Expressing that he wants to see mothers as entrepreneurs, he announced that the state government will provide all support for this. Mission Shakti members will be given interest-free assistance of Rs 50,000 crore, he added.

The program was attended by the Deputy Speaker, MLAs of the district.

The Chief Minister first arrived at the Angul Stadium and addressed the public by launching various developmental projects. Then he went to the railway station and flagged off the Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur train.