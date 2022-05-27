CM Naveen Launches Manufacturing of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Launching Made in Odisha Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit at IMGENEX India Pvt. Ltd. E5, Infocity, Bhubaneswar on 27-5-2022. (Image Source: CMO)
By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday launched the manufacturing of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit at Infocity in Bhubaneswar. These kits can be delivered to any part of Odisha in 24 hours. It will cater to the demand of quick antigen test kits in the state.

Odisha based Bio-Tech Farm IMGENEX India will produce the Kits. This is the first diagnostic kit manufacturing facility in entire eastern India.

IMGENEX India Private Ltd was founded in 2004 in Bhubaneswar. It is a leading biotech firm in India that is producing recombinant proteins and antibodies used for research in diseases like cancer, arthritis, psoriasis, and other infectious diseases.

 

Chairman Dr Sujay Singh briefed the Chief Minister about the project.

