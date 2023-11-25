CM Naveen Launches LAccMI Bus Services In Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the LAccMI Bus Services in Rayagada district.

Congratulating the people of Rayagada district on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that under this scheme, 52 buses will run in the district and buses will go to all panchayats. All 182 panchayats of the district will get the bus service and 300 bus stops have also been made for this.

Launching the programme virtually, the Chief Minister said that LAccMI Bus Services will bring happiness and joy to every home and it will transform our rural transport system. He said that the village will bring pace and progress in the life of the people.

Expressing that people’s opinions are most important to him, the Chief Minister said, “I came to know about the communication problems of the people from the district patrol of the Chief Minister’s office. It was only after that that the LAccMI Yojana was started.”

The Chief Minister also said that LAccMI Buses will connect villages. Along with improving social relations, it will also strengthen the rural economy.

Calling communication the engine of development, the Chief Minister said that LAccMI Bus will connect children to schools and colleges, farmers to markets and also take patients to hospitals.

It is worth noting that the main objective of the LAccMI Yojana is to improve the local transport system and promote tourism and the regional economy.

Highlighting the program ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’, the Chief Minister said that more than 2,600 projects are being done in Rayagada district with an investment of more than Rs 90 crore. He said that Jagannath culture is being spread in villages and digital infrastructure is being improved.

The Chief Minister said that Panchayats are the main focus of the development program of the government. He added that the entire Odisha will be transformed by bringing transformation in all panchayats.

Prominent among others present in the launch event were Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian.

Gunupur MLA Raghunath Gamango, Rayagada MLA Makarand Muduli, Rayagada District Council Chairperson Saraswati Majhi, Rayagada Special Development Council Chairperson Ansuya Majhi also participated in the programme.