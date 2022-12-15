CM Naveen Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 214 Cr in Jagatsinghpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched various development projects worth Rs 214 crore in Jagatsinghpur district. The Chief Minister has inaugurated 4 Mission Shakti Bhavans in Jagatsinghpur, Raghunathpur, Tirtol and Balikuda, while a 10-bed ICU has also been inaugurated in the District Headquarters Hospital.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister has also laid the foundation stone for 43 projects. The Odisha CM said that 12 lakh people of the district will be benefited by this. Attending the program through virtual mode, he said that his government is working towards maintaining the faith and trust of the people.

The Chief Minister said that mother Maa Sharla’s Peetha is ‘Matru Peetha’. Expressing the opinion that the mothers of Mission Shakti in the district have become the leaders of development today, the Chief Minister said that now interest-free loans of up to Rs. 5 lakh have been given and a revolving fund of Rs. 1 crore has been set up for district level Mission Shakti Federations and Rs 50 lakh for block level. The Chief Minister hoped that it would take the Mission Shakti program further.

Shedding light on healthcare services, the Chief Minister said that our policy is that every life is precious. Stating that the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has become a model for the entire country, he said that till date 8 lakh people have received treatment under this scheme and the state government has spent more than 1600 crore rupees for it.

Highly appreciating the 5T school transformation program, the Chief Minister said that 102 schools have been transformed in Jagatsanhpur district so far and all the schools in the district will be converted in the fourth phase.

Stating that Ma Sharla Temple has been included in the Integrated Development of Heritage & Monuments, and Tourists Destination plan, the Odihsa Chief Minister said that Rs 42 crore are being spent for the development of Maa Sarala Peetha and the work will be completed by December 2023.