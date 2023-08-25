CM Naveen Inaugurates Two Advanced Diagnostic Centres at Jharsuguda, Laikera

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated two state-of-the-art diagnostic centres at Jharsuguda and Laikera through video conference. These two centres have been established in collaboration with Vedanta.

The Chief Minister hoped that this would help in providing better healthcare services in Jharsuguda district.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is establishing new medical colleges and improving hospitals to provide better healthcare services to the people of the State in order to achieve the goal of ‘Sustha Odisha-Sukhi Odisha’. Hundreds of doctors and paramedical staff are also being recruited, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has brought about the biggest transformation in the field of healthcare. Lakhs of people are benefiting from this scheme every month. Along with this, both the rich and the poor are getting free treatment in government hospitals, he said.

Quality healthcare is an indicator of development. That is why the government is continuing its efforts in this direction. It is a good thing that the private sector is joining hands with the government in this. The quality of healthcare will increase with the cooperation of all, the CM added.

The Chief Minister thanked Vedanta for its contribution to health infrastructure.