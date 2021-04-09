CM Naveen inaugurates railway overbridge in Titlagarh

Titlagarh/Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a railway overbridge in Titlagarh of Bolangir district through virtual mode. The ROB spans 1042 metres and constructed at a cost of Rs 71.59 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said, “Titlagarh is one of the important railway junctions of the State and added that people of Bhawanipatna, Kesinga and Nuapada will benefit with the commissioning of the railway overbridge.”

The Chief Minister said work on modern bus stand, swimming pool, renovation of Maharaja Sagar and waste disposal plant is being done as per the schedule. He hoped that these projects will be operational soon. The CM said Titlagarh’s development is the foremost.

Patnaik urged everybody to adhere to coronavirus guidelines to keep the dreaded virus at bay and added that the second wave of the disease is most dangerous.

Gracing the occasion, PWD Minister Prafulla Mallik said during the present regime improvements have been done on communication. WCD Minister Tukuni Sahu thanked the Chief Minister for initiating a number of development projects in Titlagarh.

Bolangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo said the CM always has a soft corner towards the people of Western Odisha and added that the inauguration of the flyover has opened up avenues for progress.

Western Odisha Development Council Chairman Asit Tripathy dwelt upon different development projects being undertaken in Titlagarh.

Chief Minister’s 5T Secretary V K Pandian moderated the event. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, PWD Secretary Kishan Kumar and other senior officials were present during the programme.

While District Collector welcomed the guests, Titlagarh Sub Collector proposed the vote of thanks.