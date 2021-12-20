CM Naveen Inaugurates Odisha’s Longest Bridge Over Mahanadi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated T-Setu, the State’s longest bridge over Mahanadi in Cuttack district.

The 3.4 km-long bridge, connecting Singhanath Pitha and Baideswar in Cuttack district, has been built in English alphabet ‘T’ shape. It will reduce distance by 45 km immensely benefitting around five lakh people.

This is the first T-Setu in the State. It was a long-standing demand of the locals. The inauguration of this much-anticipated bridge by the Chief Minister today has created a great deal of excitement among the people of the area.

Worth mentioning, the bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 111 crore.

Earlier on February 28, 2014, the CM had laid the foundation stone for the bridge.

Among others Works Minister Prafulla Mallick, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayini, Cuttack Rural SP B Jugal Kishore, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Banki MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy and former MLA Pravat Tripathy were present.