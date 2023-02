CM Naveen Inaugurates New Auditorium of Rama Devi Women’s University

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a 1000-seater State-of-the-Art Auditorium at Rama Devi Women’s University here on Tuesday.

The new auditorium has a seating capacity of one thousand people.

The students and faculty members of at Rama Devi Women’s University thanked the Chief Minister for the new auditorium.