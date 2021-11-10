CM Naveen Inaugurates Mega Omfed Dairy Plant In Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated an ultra modern mega Omfed dairy plant Arilo-Govindpur in Cuttack district.

Set up at a cost of Rs 263 crore, the plant has the capacity to process five lakh litre milk per day. Equipped with advanced facilities, the plant will produce various milk products such as milk powder, cheese, paneer, and butter.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “Omfed belongs to our farmers and is the contribution of over three lakh people of the community. It was established with an aim to protect the farmers’ interest. The plant will help millions of milk producers and enhance their income capacity.”

The Odisha CM also attended a public meeting held on the occasion. Among others Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and Minister Arun Sahoo were present.

The Government has provided 51 acre of land, including 18.7 acre at Arilo and 32.3 acre at Govindpur, to Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) for the milk processing plant.