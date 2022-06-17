CM Naveen Inaugurates KISS Residential School in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a residential school of Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Bhawanipatna in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

Inaugurating the KISS Residential School in Bhawanipatna, CM Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of Kiss Foundation for establishing the school that will provide free education to 1200 students, and for its efforts to spread education among the tribal children.

The Chief Minister said Kalahandi is now making rapid progress in education, and added that 129 schools were transformed in two phases in the district under the 5T High School Transformation programme. “It has created a strong sense of interest, enthusiasm & future for children,” the Odisha CM added.

Citing that education is the most powerful means of transformation, the Naveen said that the State Govt is giving utmost priority to education and so far around 4,000 schools have been transformed under the 5T model of governance.

MPs Basant Panda and Sujit Kumar, MLA Pradeep Dishari, were the chief guests at the event and praised KIIT & KISS founder, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyut Samanta, for his efforts in promoting education among tribal children.

Dr. Achyut Samanta delivered the welcome address and the Kalahandi District Collector offered the vote of thanks.