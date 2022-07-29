CM Naveen inaugurates KIMS Super Speciality Hospital & Cancer Centre

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the KIMS Super Speciality Hospital and the KIMS Cancer Centre with state-of-art infrastructure and high-end facilities in the presence of Naba Kishore Das, Minister Health and Family Welfare Govt. Of Odisha, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS.

During his visit, the CM undertook a trip around the KIMS campus on a battery-operated vehicle and appreciated the new facilities. The CM appraised the patient-friendly initiatives that have been developed in KIMS.

Today, KIMS has expanded its infrastructure with 1600 beds fully air-conditioned hospitals for the general public and economically weaker section people. The modern complexes will offer the most advanced healthcare services to patients coming from Odisha and neighbouring states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The addition of the new facilities will give a major boost to the quality healthcare services an affordable price, set new benchmarks and strengthen KIMS commitment to offering the best treatment for all ailments in Odisha itself.

The 300-bed Super Speciality Hospital will have 12 Super Speciality departments. They are Cardiology; Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS); Gastroenterology and Hepatology; Surgical Gastroenterology; Nephrology and Kidney Transplant; Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Endocrinology, Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology; Orthopaedics and Spinal Surgery and Plastic Surgery.

The 300-bed centre will be headed by acclaimed radiation oncologist Prof Bidhu Kalyan Mohanti. The Centre will immensely help the people from Odisha and outside with five distinct Super Speciality Departments, namely, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Oncology and Palliative Care.

It is the only centre to possess some high-end medical equipment in Odisha. The hospital has pioneered complex procedures to aid in faster patient recovery and has been recognised for its services by premier-ranking agencies in India and abroad. Most of the departments are headed by acclaimed doctors and Padma awardees, established names who command awe and respect in equal measures. Evidently so, it has become the first choice for countless people in Eastern India.

