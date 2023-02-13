CM Naveen Inaugurates Dharanidhar MCH In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here during his one-day visit to Keonjhar.

The Chief Minister also launched a number of development projects worth Rs 4,703 crore.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that the infrastructure for a medical college and a cancer treatment center and a nursing college in the district will be started soon. He said that this will eliminate the shortage of doctors and better quality medical facilities will be available in the district and the people of the district will no longer have to go to Cuttack-Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister has launched 259 projects worth Rs 4703 crore for Keonjhar. In this, 138 projects worth Rs 1103 crore have been given infrastructure, 98 projects worth Rs 868 crore have been inaugurated and 23 new projects worth Rs 2731 crore have been announced.

Around 1.60 lakh women have become self-reliant through 14,372 Mission Shakti groups in the district. For them, the Chief Minister has arranged an interest-free loan of Rs 378 crores. The Chief Minister gave a loan check of Rs 20 lakhs to the Banpushap self-help group of Bashanpal and an interest rebate of Rs 25,757 to the Vijaya self-help group of Ghashipura.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Mothers of Mission Shakti have enhanced the reputation of the state. Stating that it is my goal to make them entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister expressed hope that by doing good business, they will contribute significantly to the economic development of themselves, their families and their region.

The Chief Minister said that farmers, women and youth are the pillars of our state. He said that these are the leaders of the progress of our state and this trinity will play an important role in fulfilling the dream of a developed Odisha.

During the programme, students also shared their experiences with the Chief Minister an interactive session.

Among others, Finance and Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu, Ghasipura MLA Badri Narayan Patra, Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi, Anandpur MLA Bhagirathi Sethi and Telkoi MLA Premananda Nayak, Champua MLA Minakshi Mahanta attended the event.

Set up over an area of 44 acre land at an investment of Rs 480 crore, the medical college presently has 22 departments with strength of 55 teaching faculties and 28 senior residents and tutors, sources said.