CM Naveen Inaugurates Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal

Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated the newly built state-of-the-art Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) to people in Cuttack, flagging off the buses at the Terminal.

Sprawling over 14.95 acre land, the state-of-the-art bus terminal built at an estimated cost of Rs 90.20 crore can accommodate 190 buses at a time. A three-storey bus terminal building has been constructed over two acre land with facilities such as separate dormitories for male and female passengers and staff, eight private rooms, commercial area, infant care rooms and waiting lounges.

As many as five parking bus bays have been constructed for parking of 117 buses, 72 idle buses and two emergency vehicle parking. Besides, there is also provision for parking of 370 public vehicles. The CNBT also has a food court, ATMs and a cloakroom.

The bus terminal is equipped with all basic infrastructure such as internal roads, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting, plantation, toilets with a capacity of 122 closets and 91 urinals, solar panel system with a capacity of 40 KW, drinking water units, police outpost, 32 shops, CCTV surveillance and drainage system within the site boundaries.

Patnaik also inaugurated the Mahanadi Campus of Ravenshaw University (Academic Block, Hostel 1 & 2), Library Building along Taladanda Canal and a Health Centre, Guest House, Cricket Stadium.

Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, CMC Mayor Subhas Singh, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, MLA Choudwar-Cuttack, MLA Cuttack-Sadar, 5T Secretary were present on the occasion.