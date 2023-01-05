CM Naveen inaugurates Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela

Rourkela: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, the world’s largest hockey stadium, to the public in Rourkela. A golden chapter was added to the history of world sports.

Dedicating the world’s largest stadium equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the Chief Minister invited all to participate in the grand celebration of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

The Odisha CM also inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela. The World Cup Village has been developed within a record nine months and flaunts 225 rooms with all amenities befitting the stature of the Hockey World Cup.

The Chief Minister interacted with the National Men’s Hockey Team who are accommodated at the World Cup Village and announced an award of Rs 1 Cr for each player if Team India lifts the World Cup. He wished them the very best and hoped they will emerge champions.

The World Cup Village along with the Hockey Practice Centre and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will offer a holistic environment for the National and International players for the marque tournament.

Addressing the audience and sports lovers, the Chief Minister said that this is the best gift of Odisha to the entire nation. This would establish India as a major power in the field of hockey and establish the country as a strong team in the game of hockey for many decades to come.

The Chief Minister said that today the world’s largest stadium in Sundergarh, the gold mine of hockey, is glorifying the soil of Odisha. The stadium will be the hub of hockey for the whole world and will continue to provide the opportunity for the major teams of the country to enhance their performances.

The Chief Minister said that this stadium will be our crown jewel for many generations to come and will continue to reflect the passion and love of Indians for hockey. It will remain the epitome of Indian hockey.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid his respects to the great fighter and legendary man Birsa Munda. The stadium has been built in a record fifteen months at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

Sports Minister Tusharkant Behera, President of Hockey India Dilip Tirkey, 5T Secretary Pandian and the staff of Hockey India were present in the event.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the opening match between India A and India B team on this occasion.

After arriving in Rourkela today, the Chief Minister visited the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium and interacted with the players of the Indian hockey team there. Later in the afternoon, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Sundergarh Medical College and launched several development programs for Sundergarh. He also launched Mo Bus service in Rourkela city. Later he inaugurated the hockey stadium.