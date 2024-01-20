CM Naveen Inaugurates Another 361 ‘5T’ Transformed Schools In 5 Dists

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 361 ‘5T’ Transformed Schools in five districts on the third day of the fourth phase of the 5T School Transformation Programme.

A total of 105 high schools in Mayurbhanj district, 63 in Sambalpur, 33 in Nuapada, 60 in Raigarh and 100 in Bolangir were dedicated today.

Notably, a total of 6,883 schools in the state have already been transformed in the last three phases. A total of 1,794 ‘5T’ Transformed High schools will be dedicated in this fourth phase. After the completion of this phase, there will be a total of 8,677 ‘5T’ Transformed Schools in the state.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the MLAs, Panchayat representatives, school management committees, teachers, students and parents for their cooperation in this transformative programme.

Addressing the students on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that government schools are now the best means to build a bright future for the child. He advised the children to utilise the facilities in the transformed school and study well to build a bright future.

Highlighting the future of children, the Chief Minister said that 15 per cent of seats have been reserved in medical and engineering colleges for government school students.” There has been a lot of improvement in the education of children in government schools. Now there is enthusiasm among children and parents to opt for government schools,” he said.

Further, the Odisha Chief Minister appealed to the children and said that they should follow the 5T principle in life which will bring success to them.

Participating in the program, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian said that the transformation of the school was like a dream from the beginning. “With the cooperation of MLAs, Panchayat representatives, school management committee, and parents, it has been a tremendous success in teamwork,” he said and thanked everyone. He expressed the importance of maintaining the transformed schools and sought everyone’s cooperation.

On this occasion, students also narrated their experiences in the 5T school transformation programme.

The programme was attended by School & Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi in Mayurbhanj, Scheduled Tribes, Castes, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka in Raigad, MLA Rohit Pujari in Sambalpur, MP Basant Panda in Nuapada, Special Development Council Chairman Bhagatram Majhi and Water Resources Minister Smt. Tukuni Sahu in Bolangir.

In this program, Commissioner and Secretary of the School & Mass Education Department Awasthi S gave the welcome speech and thanked the Special Project Director of OSEPA. The Development Commissioner, Principal Secretary, Secretaries and other officials of various departments were also present.