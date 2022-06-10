CM Naveen inaugurates 416 Transformed High Schools in 5 Dists; 3,981 HSs dedicated in 2 Phases

Bhubaneswar: As part of the 2nd phase of the High School Transformation Programme under the 5T Initiatives of the Odisha Government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday inaugurated 416 Transformed High Schools across five districts of the state.

With this, a total of 3,981 Transformed High Schools have been dedicated in two phases of the 5T High School Transformation Programme. Of this, 1,075 Transformed High Schools were unveiled in the first phase, while 2,906 Transformed High Schools were inaugurated in the second phase.

Today, the Odisha CM dedicated 95 transformed high schools in Koraput district, 31 in Gajapati, 40 in Sambalpur, 100 in Bolangir and 150 in the Jajpur districts. And with this, the second phase of the school transformation programme concluded successfully, read a press note by the CMO.

Addressing the school-going children on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the transformation of the school is not only a change in the appeal but also has dramatically changed the mental state of children by boosting their self-confidence. “In the future, they will be able to make a significant contribution to the transformation of Odisha,” he said. “School transformation has laid the foundation for the future of Odisha,” he said.

On the occasion, the students also spoke to the Chief Minister and narrated their dreams for the future with great enthusiasm. They praised the improved facilities at schools such as electricity and internet access, which is very beneficial to get the information or knowledge they need immediately. The wisdom of the whole world is now in their hands. The transformed schools have now become a truly enlightened temple for them, they said. The students said that their school was now a centre of excellence.

Joining the event, Ministers Tukuni Sahu & Rohit Pujari, MLAs Amar Prasad Satpathy & Raghuram Padal and Zilla Parishad President G. Tirupati delivered keynote addresses. They said that the positive environment of the Transformed High Schools has now created confidence among children and parents/guardians.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian said that the transformation of 3981 high schools has been completed in two phases. He also thanked all for the successful completion of the programme in two phases despite the challenges faced due to the COVID pandemic and Panchayat Elections.

Among others, Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena and senior officials were present. School and Mass Education Department Principal Secretary, Bishnupada Sethi, delivered the welcome address while OSEPA Project Director gave the vote of thanks.