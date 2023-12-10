CM Naveen Inaugurates 1st Vintage Car Exhibition ‘Odisha Concours D’ Elegance’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the first Odisha Concours D’ Elegance, the first-of-its kind vintage and classic car exhibition, at the Biju Patnaik Playground in Baramunda here on Saturday.

The event features over 50 vintage cars from different states like Kolkata, Delhi, Maharashtra, Chennai and Bangalore.

The Chief Minister has appreciated the organizers for their initiative in preserving and showcasing the heritage associated with vintage and classic automobiles.

He expressed his happiness at the diverse collection on display and emphasized the importance of such events in fostering a deeper appreciation for our automobile legacy.

The cars displayed at the exhibition include a 1886 replica of the Benz Moterwagen, Rolls Royce 20/25 of 1934, A Bugatti T$$ GRAND PRIX of 1929 , FORD v of 1932 , MOON 6-42 of 1920 , Cadillac coupe of 1947 , JAGUAR MK 2 SALOON OF 1962 and many more classics.

The event is organised with support of Odisha Tourism ‘Odisha-India’s Best kept Secret’, in association with HMCI, EIMG, VCCCI, HCAI, KVCCC and sponsored by Falcon, DN Group, Khimji, LYFE Hotel, WGH and MGM Minerals Limited, as per reports.

Inaugurating the event, the Odisha commended the organisers for their initiative in preserving and showcasing the heritage associated with vintage and classic automobiles. He said he is delighted to see the diverse collection on display. The event is supported by Odisha Tourism.

Dharmaditya Patnaik, the curator of Odisha Concours, said it is overwhelming to see the enthusiasm among people for the vintage cars and they are glad to be the host of the event.

The venue has been transformed into a canvas where automobile masterpieces are displayed. Each of the vintage cars narrates its own unique story. The event offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of automobile design and engineering, Dharmaditya said.

Check out the pics from the event: