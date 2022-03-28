CM Naveen Inaugurates 16th Toshali National Crafts Mela At Janata Maidan

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 16th Toshali National Crafts Mela at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar in virtual mode Monday evening.

The Odisha Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, is organising the Toshali Mela from 28th March to 10th April. In view of the heat waves during March- April the fair will be open every day from 3.00 PM to 10.00 PM.

Inaugurating the fair, the Hon’ble Chief Minister said, in a video message, that India has a rich cultural heritage. For a long time, our culture has been enriched by a combination of different cultures. Odisha is the land of art and artists. Our paintings, sculptures, architecture, handlooms, handicrafts, music, and dance are reflected in our culture.”

“Through the convergence of artisans, weavers, and sculptors from different parts of the country, the Toshali National Crafts Mela is a wonderful reflection of national unity. The crafts fair has been successful in attracting art and art lovers to the capital Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister said. He thanked all those involved in organising the fair during the difficult time of the COVID pandemic.

Notably, artisans, weavers, sculptors from all over the country participate in this Crafts Mela and exhibit their traditional and contemporary handicraft and handloom products. As important cultural nerve centre of the country, Bhubaneswar hosts the Toshali National Crafts Mela at Janata Maidan every year.

The inaugural function was attended by Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Smt Padmini Dian, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Kumar Rout, Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, Department of Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts, Govt. Of Odisha Mrs. Shubha Sharma, Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Sushant Kumar Das.

In their speeches, the guests said that the Toshali National Handicrafts Fair has created a huge market for the protection of the livelihoods of the state’s handloom and handicraftsmen, economic growth, the sale of their products and the widespread promotion and dissemination of their products.

Odissi dance, Pala, Jodisankha and Sambalpuri dances were performed at today’s inauguration ceremony. The Toshali fair will last for 14 days. Cultural events will be held at the fair every evening.

This year the mela has accommodated around 400 artisans and weavers out of which 150 weavers/artisans from different states of the country are sponsored by DC (Handlooms) / DC (Handicrafts), GOI. Similarly, 150 artisans and 90 weavers of the state are sponsored by the Directorate of Handicrafts, Odisha, and Directorate of Textiles and Handlooms, Odisha respectively.