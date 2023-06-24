CM Naveen Inaugurates 13 Academic, 28 Hostel Buildings Of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 13 academic buildings and 28 hostel buildings of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, and also laid the foundation for 276 hostel buildings of OAVs in a special function organised at Lokseva Bhavan convention centre here.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, CM Naveen Patnaik said that this magnificent infrastructure will pave the way for the development of a quality education ecosystem for the students.

Highlighting the objective of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, he said that it was established with the idea to reach out and provide quality education in English medium to each deserving child preferably from a rural area and to make Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas a role model for the country.

Since its inception, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya has been made operational in all 314 blocks of Odisha and one ICONIC OAV at Bhubaneswar to provide quality education to meritorious students, he added.

Emphasising quality education, the Odisha CM said, “It had been my Government’s priority all along. Our Vidyalayas are experiencing transformational changes under the 5T initiative.

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas are dedicated to providing quality education to talented rural & Semi-urban students at the block level in the CBSE pattern. OAVS has brought a number of innovative measures to improve the system of education, he added.

The Chief Minister also congratulated all the new entrants who are selected through OAV Entrance Test. He also felicitated meritorious students of CBSE 10th and 12th standard including those qualified for NEET, JEE Advanced and other National level competitions.

He expressed hope that, the constant effort of teachers, parents, school management and local community in general would transform OAVs to Centers of Excellence in the coming days.

Among others, Minister School & Mass Education Sudam Marndi, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, Advisor OAVs Upendra Tripathy also spoke on the occasion.

School & Mass Education Department Secretary Ms Aswathi gave the welcome address.