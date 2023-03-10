CM Naveen Honoured with Guinness Book of Records Certificate for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium

Bhubaneswar/Rourkela: It was a momentous occasion for the Hockey fans of Odisha at the ongoing FIH Pro League tournament when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was honoured today with the certificate of recognition from Guinness Book of World Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela being the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium .

The Hockey World Cup 2023 has left an indelible mark on the sports fraternity of India. While the tournament was a spectacular success, it is Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela that left the players and audience spellbound with its grandeur.

Built in 15 months the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium has as seating capacity of 20,011

The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is a benchmark in hockey infrastructure

The stadium, which is now a benchmark in hockey infrastructure, was built in record 15 months has a seating capacity of 20011 with uninterrupted viewing experience for all. It was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium adding to the celebration of the Hockey World Cup and bringing immense pride for the India and Odisha.

Receiving the award Chief Minister Patnaik said: