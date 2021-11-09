CM Naveen & his Andhra Counterpart Start Discussions At State Convention Centre

Bhubaneswar: Decades-old Neradi Barrage, border village disputes to be discussed as Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy hold discussions at Lok Seva Bhawan on Tuesday.

Chief Secretaries of both states are present in the meeting. They are also set to discuss issues related to the Kotia cluster of border villages.

Among the issues that are likely to come up for discussion is the dispute over the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to construct the Neradi barrage over the Vamsadhara river.