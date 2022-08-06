CM Naveen Highlights Odisha’s Contribution to India’s Freedom Struggle

New Delhi: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday highlighted the contribution of Odisha to India’s freedom struggle during the meeting of the National Committee for Celebration of 75 years of Independence.

The meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

During the meeting, CM Naveen Patnaik said that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born in Odisha and we all know his contribution to the freedom movement of the country. He also emphasised on the courage and contribution of the Odia freedom fighters in the independence of the nation.

The Chief Minister also presented a blue print for celebration of the 75 years of Independence from Odisha at the meeting.

The first meeting of the National Committee was held on 8th March 2021 before the launch of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Prime Minister on 12th March 2021. The second meeting of the committee was held on 22nd December, 2021.