CM Naveen Greets People On Suna Besha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people by praying for “peace, prosperity and unity” on the auspicious occasion of Suna Besha.

Suna Besha is considered as one of the most spectacular rituals of Rath Yatra as on this auspicious day the Holy Trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath-gives darshan to millions of devotees embellished with gold. The Suna Besha is also called the Rajadhiraja Besha.