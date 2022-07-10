CM Naveen Greets People On Suna Besha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people by praying for “peace, prosperity and unity” on the auspicious occasion of Suna Besha.
ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ପବିତ୍ର ସୁନାବେଶ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା। ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ଚତୁର୍ଦ୍ଧାମୂର୍ତ୍ତିଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସୁଖ ଓ କଲ୍ୟାଣମୟ ଜୀବନ କାମନା କରୁଛି। #ସୁନାବେଶ pic.twitter.com/EyzpgX9GD8
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 10, 2022
Suna Besha is considered as one of the most spectacular rituals of Rath Yatra as on this auspicious day the Holy Trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath-gives darshan to millions of devotees embellished with gold. The Suna Besha is also called the Rajadhiraja Besha.
