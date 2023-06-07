CM Naveen Grants Rs 6.30L for 21 Tribal Families Affected by Hail & Thunderstorms in Koraput

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 6.30 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for 21 tribal families affected by hail and thunderstorm in Koraput district.

According to the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), the houses of 21 tribal families of Konkaput and Daleipeta villages of Langalbeda Panchayat of Koraput’s Narayanapatna block were damaged by thunderstorm and hailstorm.

With the grant of financial assistance, each affected family will get Rs 30,000 from the CMRF for reconstruction of their houses, the CMO said.