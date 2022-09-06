CM Naveen Gets Grand Welcome On Return From Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today received a rousing welcome following his return from New Delhi.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Biju Patnaik International Airport and welcomed the Chief Minister.

As soon as Patnaik arrived at the airport after receiving the prestigious Life Time Achievement for his immense contribution to politics as well as inclusive development of the state, the airport was reverberated with gongs, conches and slogans praising the CM.

Later, Patnaik waved at his supporters gathered outside the airport. He then expressed his gratitude to people of Odisha for the grand welcome and honour. Before heading to his official residence, Patnaik proceeded to Biju Patnaik’s statue and offered floral tribute to his late father on premises of the airport.

See pics here: