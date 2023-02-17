CM Naveen Flags Off Ground-Breaking Of 17 Industries, Inaugurates Two

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today initiated the 16th phase of inauguration and ground-breaking for 19 projects in the state. While two projects were inaugurated, ground breaking for 17 was organized. The investment intent for these projects was received during MIO Conclave 2022.

At an investment of Rs 1650 Crore, 4500 plus employment opportunities are expected to be generated from these 19 projects across sectors like plastic, sea food processing, manufacturing, tourism, IT and ESDM, refractory, agro and food processing, pharmaceuticals and steel downstream.

Speaking on the occasion, on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said that over the years, Odisha has fast emerged as a major manufacturing hub in the country for sectors ranging from Metal and Minerals to Chemical & Petrochemicals and Food Processing, among others. We have shifted from a resource-dependent, mineral-based industrial development to more rapid, broad-based and inclusive economic growth across diverse sectors, he added.

He assured to provide required support to the investors looking to explore Odisha as a potential investment destination and also provide the best of opportunities for its people to grow.

Two projects were inaugurated and ground-breaking was done for a total of 17 projects. The projects included Supreme Industries Ltd., Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited, IFGL Refractories Limited, JMS Medicon amongst many others.

In the plastic sector, 2 projects were inaugurated, namely Supreme Industries Ltd, and Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited. These projects are located in Cuttack. A total of 470 employment opportunities are expected to be generated from the projects which fall under the plastic segment.

In the food processing sector, the government initiated the ground-breaking for 6 projects namely Sao Breweries and Distilleries Private Limited, Indian Potash Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Oriclean Private Limited, Amrit Dhara Nutrifoods LLP and DN Sea Shells Pvt. Ltd. which together are expected to provide 1459 employment opportunities. The segment saw a total investment of INR 803.6 crores.

In the manufacturing segment the government initiated the ground-breaking for 3 projects. From setting up of manufacturing unit for modular kitchen, workstation etc to that of PET Preforms and Closures for the F&B industries, the state accommodated projects of various magnitudes under the same segment. The manufacturing sector witnessed an investment of INR 293.34 crores and is likely to generate 243 employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

The ground breaking ceremony was also held for Incture Technologies Pvt Ltd in the IT & EDSM segment and for Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Aspen Lake Suites LLP and Luxurio Assets Private Limited in the tourism segment. Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd will expand their existing resort franchise to Gopalpur and Ganjam.

On the other hand, Aspen Lake Suites LLP will set-up their 5-star resort facility in Barkul, Chilika, Khurda. Luxurio Assets Private Limited is also expected to come up with their resort facility in Gopalpur and Ganjam. In terms of investments, the IT & EDSM garnered a total investment of INR 46.79 crores while the tourism sector secured a total investment of INR 203.73 crores.

In the steel downstream sector, JSE Infotech Pvt. Ltd. and Nilachal Engineers will invest a total amount of INR 12.78 crores and they are jointly expected to generate 160 employment opportunities. The projects are coming up in Ramdaspur, Cuttack and in Jaymangal, Khurda respectively. Ramdaspur, Cuttack has also been chosen as the destination for JMS Medicon which has invested INR 21.44 crores and is expected to generate 203 employment opportunities. IFGL Refractories Limited which will invest INR 66.27 crores also witnessed their ground-breaking ceremony today.