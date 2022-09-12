CM Naveen Felicitates Malu Brothers For Outstanding Success In JEE Advanced 2022

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday felicitated siblings-duo Deevyansu and Diptyansu Malu for their outstanding performances in JEE Advanced 2022. The felicitation was held at Naveen Nivas today.

Deevyanshu’s JEE Advanced All India Rank was 11, while his Odisha rank was 1. He has got a Gold medal in International Physics Olympiad and is the only Indian in this session to achieve this feat.

His twin, Deeptanshu scored 228 (all-India rank) in JEE Advanced. They are students of KIIT International School, Bhubaneswar.

Among others, their father Chandan Malu, mother Swati Malu, and Principal of KIIT International School, Dr Sanjay Suar were present on the occasion.

The Odisha CM congratulated both and wished them greater success in the future.