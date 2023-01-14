CM Naveen Extends Greetings On Makar Sankranti

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today.

Taking to the Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote:

<>

</>

Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in which devotees make offerings to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun’s transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.