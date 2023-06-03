CM Naveen Extends Gratitude For Tremendous Efforts From Locals In Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday thanked the people of Odisha, particularly the residents of Balasore, for their tremendous efforts in assisting the train accident victims last night.

The Odisha CM appreciated the people particularly the youth for all their support in rescue efforts and also for coming forward in large numbers to donate blood.

A large number of residents were seen extending all possible assistance to the victims of the train accident that occurred last evening after the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed and collided with a goods train at Bahanaga in the Balasore district.

In a video message, Patnaik said: “I am truly proud of the people of Odisha, particularly the people of Balasore for their tremendous efforts for this terrible train accident. They came out in large numbers last night to help the victims of the accident.”

“I also want to thank the youth for their response in donating blood to the victims of this accident. This is how people should behave during a terrible time like this. I’m truly proud of the people of Odisha,” he added.