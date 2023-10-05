CM Naveen Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Odia Jawan In Sikkim Flood

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over the martyrdom of Odia Jawan Saroj Kumar Das in the Sikkim flood.

The Chief Minister said that the Odia Jawan’s sacrifice in the service of the country will always be remembered.

The Odisha CM offered his condolences to the bereaved family members of the jawan and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

ସିକ୍କିମରେ ବନ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଘଟିଥିବା ଅଘଟଣରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଯବାନ ସରୋଜ କୁମାର ଦାସଙ୍କ ଶହୀଦ ଖବର ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଦେଶ ସେବାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ବଳିଦାନ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 5, 2023

Odia Army jawan Saroj Kumar Das was among 23 missing army personnel in a flash flood in Sikkim. Family members identify his body through video call.

Saroj was working with the Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) as a Habildar. He had joined the force in 2012. He is a resident of Kendudhipa village under Kamakhyanagar block in Dhenkanal district. A pall of gloom descended on jawan’s village in Dhenkanal.

The flood was caused by a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim. The flood sent fast-moving torrents of water down the Teesta River in Sikkim’s Lachen Valley, raising water levels 15-20 feet higher than normal