CM Naveen Expresses Grief Over Death Of Odia CRPF Jawan In Jharkhand Naxal Attack

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Odia CRPF Jawan Sushant Khuntia in the Naxal attack in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Odisha CM wrote, “I am saddened to hear the news of the martyrdom of Odia CRPF Javan Sushant Khuntia in the Naxal attack. His sacrifice in the line of duty will always be remembered. May the Veer Jawan’s soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family.”

CRPF jawan from Odisha’s Keonjhar district, Sushant Kumar Khuntia was killed while another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand.

The encounter broke out in a forest in the Tonto area, about 160 km from the state capital Ranchi, around 11 am when a team of police and CRPF were carrying out a joint search operation against Maoists, West Singhbhum SP Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

“Two CRPF jawans identified as Sushant Kumar and Munna sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. They were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. But Sushant succumbed to bullet injuries,” he said.

Sushant’s elder brother was also a CRPF jawan. He had become a martyr in Naxal violence two years ago. His ailing mother is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Sushant had got married two years ago.