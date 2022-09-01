CM Naveen Disburses Rs 869 Cr KALIA Aid To Over 41 Lakh Odisha Farmers On Nuakhai

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday disbursed financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 41 lakh small farmers and 85,000 landless farmers in Odisha under the flagship the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

“Nuakhai is the festival of Mother Earth. All of us are blessed by Mother Earth because of the hard work of our farming community. So farmers are our pride and glory, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, adding “On this auspicious day, I am very happy to provide KALIA assistance to my farmer brothers and sisters”.

Today 41 lakh small farmers and 85 thousand landless farmers of the state were given the assistance of Rs 869 crore. Each farmer received an assistance of Rs 2,000 directly in their bank account, he added

“Kalia Yojana is the best scheme for farmers in the country. It has created hope and confidence for small farmers. It is also helping to protect the livelihood of landless farmers. Even on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya last May, more than Rs 800 crore of assistance was disbursed for the farmers. I hope, this assistance will be of great help in carrying out the farming work,” the Chief Minister said.

Further, the Chief Minister has assured the people of assistance for the recent floods in the state soon after the damage assessment.