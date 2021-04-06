CM Naveen Directs DGP for 10-day Spl Drive to Curb COVID-19 Spike in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the Police DG to start a special drive for 10 days to contain the rising case of COVID-19 in Odisha.

Attending a review meeting here on Tuesday, Patnaik asked the Odisha DGP to deploy police personnel in large numbers across the state to strictly enforce Covid norms. He urged the health and family welfare wing to redeploy doctors, paramedics, lab technicians to Western Odisha districts to strengthen the manpower required for fighting the virus.

The CM, during the review meeting, stressed that there should be sufficient hospital capacity and adequate ambulances with oxygen supply.

Patnaik asked officials to visit the Western Odisha districts with a high incidence of the Covid positive cases and to make an on-the-ground assessment on the matter.

The new wave of Covid virus spread seems to be more infectious and might create a devastating situation if we do not take it seriously, the Odisha CM said and added that strict enforcement of Covid norms at institutional and Individual level must be ensured to ensure a corona free state.