CM Naveen Congratulates Team ‘RRR’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, Says It Will Inspire Generations Of Indian Film Makers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the entire team of RRR and the crew members of The Elephant Whisperers on their Oscar wins and said it will inspire generations of Indian film makers.

Taking to the Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “Congratulate the composer, lyricist, music director & entire team of #RRRMovie on being awarded Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu at #OSCAR -first song from an Indian film to win #AcademyAwards. Indeed a proud moment and it will inspire generations of Indian film makers.”

While RRR won Best Original Song, The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short.

Notably, RRR became the first Indian film to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song live on stage. While Chandrabose wrote the lyrics of the song, Prem Rakshith choreographed the viral number.

