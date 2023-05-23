CM Naveen Congratulates Successful Candidates from Odisha in UPSC Exam

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated all the successful candidates from Odisha who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote: “Congratulate all the successful candidates from Odisha who have cleared UPSC examination. May they work with dedication to take welfare initiatives and citizen centric programmes to the grassroots. Wish them bright careers ahead”.

As many as 933 candidates have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the result of which was announced today.

Out of 933 successful candidates, 26 are from Odisha. Of them, nine found place in top 100 ranks. Tharun Patnaik Madla-33, Anup Das-38, Pranita Das- 42, Arnav Mishra-56, Dikshita Joshi-58, Kruttika Mishra-67, Kasturi Panda-67, Pallavi Mishra- 73, Prashant Raj-97, Siddharth Mishra-106, Soumyaranjan Das-136, Sonali Mishra-140, Durga Prasad Adhikary- 162, Shubhangi Khuntia-248, Satya Prakash Mishra-261, Ayushi Pradhan-334, Divya Jain-363, Krutika Mishra-401, Rashmi Pradhan-405, Tejaswi Behera-516, Prathama Prathiksha, Pradhan-670, Shubhasnigdha Sethi-680, Shubham Mishra-688, Nivedita Das-848, Virendra Kumar Das-854, Mansajyoti Das-881.