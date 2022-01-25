CM Naveen Congratulates Padma Awards Winners From Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the illustrious personalities from Odisha who have been selected to receive the prestigious Padma Awards this year.

Taking to Twitter, CM Naveen Patnaik wrote: “Congratulations to #Odisha’s illustrious personalities: Ms. Pratibha Ray, Srimad Baba Balia, Shri Pramod Bhagat, Shri Aditya Prasad Dash, Ms Shyamamani Devi, Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru & Late Guruprasad Mohapatra on being among #PadmaAward winners. We are proud of you.”

Dr Pratibha Ray has been conferred with Padma Bhushan in the field of Literature and Education, while ace para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat Srimad Baba Balia, Aditya Prasad Dash, Shyamamani Devi, and Narasingha Prasad Guru and Late Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) have been selected for the prestigious Padma Shri honour.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Odisha Chief Minister also congratulated vaccine makers- Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech, and Shri Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India- on being selected for conferment of Padma Bhushan.

“Congratulate Shri Krishna Ella & Smt. Suchitra Ella of @BharatBiotech; Shri Cyrus Poonawalla of @SerumInstIndia on being selected for conferment of #PadmaBhushan. You have made India proud by helping us fight against #COVID19 with #Covaxin and #Covishield vaccines,” read Odisha CM’s tweet.