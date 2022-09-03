CM Naveen congratulates Odisha Juggernauts on reaching Ultimate Kho Kho league final

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today interacted with the coaches and the players of the Odisha Juggernauts, the state-owned team in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho league.

In the inaugural season, Odisha Juggernauts performed exceedingly well and qualified for the Final tomorrow, after a dominating performance against Gujarat Giants in the qualifier, yesterday in Pune.

Chief Minister congratulated the team on its splendid performance and on qualifying for the Finals. He encouraged them and wished them the very best for their final match ahead.

The coaches and the players were thrilled to interact with the Chief Minister over video conference. They thanked the Chief Minister for the support that they have been extended by him and Odisha Government and told that they will give their best performance and return to Bhubaneswar with the coveted trophy.

The Head coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma, co-captain Dipesh Vijay More and player Jagannatha Murmu spoke to the Chief Minister.