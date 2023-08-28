CM Naveen
Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)
CM Naveen Congratulates Neeraj Chopra, Odisha Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena For Impressive Performance at World Athletic Championship 

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated javelin thrower from Odisha Kishore Kumar Jena on his impressive performance at the World Athletic Championship in Budapest.

Taking to his X handle, the Chief Minister wrote, “Congratulate javelin thrower from Odisha, Kishore Kumar Jena on his impressive performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest with his personal best of 84.77 metres. A proud moment for India as three athletes were in medal contention. Wish them all the very best for the future.”

Patnaik also congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who on Sunday scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men’s javelin final in Budapest.

In another first, three Indians finished in top eight with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Never before did three Indians finish in top eight of an event in the World Championships.

 

