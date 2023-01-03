CM Naveen Condoles Demise Of Veteran Scribe Alay Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the demise of eminent journalist and film producer Alay Mohanty.

In his condolence message, the CM stated that Mohanty was known as a senior journalist in Bhubaneswar and across Odisha. He always tried to solve the problems of journalists. Mohanty has also done a lot of work in the field of social service and film sponsorship.

He was always in the forefront in helping the sick and the poor. His departure left a vacuum in the field of journalism and social service, the CM stated.

Patnaik also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Mohanty passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar at the age of 65 on Tuesday.

Art films like Sunya Swaroopa and Asha produced by him had given him a name.

His movie Sunya Swaroopa based on Mahima cult was adjudged the Best Feature Film in Odia at the 44th National Film Festival in 1996.

Several noted personalities from various quarters paid last respect to the departed soul.