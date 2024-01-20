CM Naveen Condoles Demise of Former Berhampur MP Anadi Sahu

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the demise of former Berhampur MP Anadi Charan Sahu.

In a ‘X’ post, the Odisha CM said that he was saddened to know about the demise of former Berhampur MP Anadi Charan Sahu. His work as an efficient IPS officer and public representative will always be remembered.

ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁରର ପୂର୍ବତନ ସାଂସଦ ଅନାଦି ଚରଣ ସାହୁଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଜଣେ ଦକ୍ଷ ଆଇପିଏସ ଅଧିକାରୀ ସହ ଜନପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 20, 2024

Former BJP MP and retired IPS officer Anadi Charan Sahu passed away late on Saturday night at his residence at CDA sector-6 in Cuttack. He was 84. Sahu was suffering from various old age-related ailments.

After retirement, he entered active politics with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected to the 6th Lok Sabha from the Berhampur constituency in 1999. As an IPS officer, he received the President’s Police Medal and Distinguished Service Medal.