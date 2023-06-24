CM Naveen Chairs Natural Calamity Committee Meeting, Directs Emergency Service Providers To Stay Alert

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today directed the authorities providing emergency services to remain alert always to tackle any kind of exigencies.

Chairing the State level Natural Calamity Committee Meeting, Patnaik said Odisha is known to its exemplary preparedness and management of disasters for which it received Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Award for the year, 2023 from the Government of India.

“Odisha is prone to multiple and recurring disasters. Especially, it is more prone to floods and cyclones. Last year, 24 districts were affected by floods & heavy rain,” he said.

During the tragic train accident in Balasore, the state responded quickly, rescued the trapped passengers and shifted injured persons to hospitals through a green corridor mobilising hundreds of doctors and paramedics thereby saved thousands of lives, he said..

The CM further said June to October is a crucial period for the State during which drought, flood or cyclone may occur.

“We have to review our preparedness at all levels to tackle the possible flood and cyclones. And, also we should remain prepared for any other kind of exigencies. Adequate measures in respect of early warning systems, rescue and relief operations, supply of drinking water, and health and veterinary services must be put in place. ODRAF units and Fire Services should remain alert for immediate response at any place any time,” he added.

The CM focused on Control Rooms in Districts and Departments eith the operation of SATARK web and mobile app which can disseminate real-time weather and disaster-related updates. This should be a single-window platform to communicate location-based information on all disasters to citizens to save precious human lives, Patnaik said.

Patnaik also directed the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department to store sufficient quantity of food materials. Fisheries and ARD Department will store adequate cattle feed in vulnerable and inaccessible areas. Provision for green fodder and opening of cattle camps during floods must be ensured, he maintained

The CM instructed district Collectors to give special attention to vulnerable people like pregnant women, physically and mentally challenged, young children, widows and the elderly during rescue and relief operations.

He also emphasized on immediate clearance of relief lines, repair and restoration of lifeline infrastructure and restoration of livelihoods in the aftermath of disasters.