CM Naveen Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: All Cabinet Ministers Take Oath

All Cabinet Ministers Take Oath

Naba Kishore Das, Ashok Chandra Panda, Tukuni Sahu, Rajendra Dolkia Take Oath As Cabinet Ministers

Lawmakers–Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Usha Devi, Prafulla Kumar Mallick, Pradeep Kumar Amat Take Oath As Cabinet Ministers

Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallick Takes Oath As Cabinet Minister

Athagarh MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain Takes Oath As Cabinet Minister

Former Finance Min Niranjan Pujari Takes Oath As Cabinet Minister

MLA Jagannath Sarka takes oath as Cabinet Minister

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reach Lok Seva Bhawan ahead of the new cabinet Swearing-in ceremony

Probable Ministers Reach Lok Seva Bhawan In Bhubaneswar

Probable ministers including Tukuni Sahu, Usha Devi, Prafulla Mallik, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Rajendra Dholakia, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Aswini Kumar Patra, Ashok Chandra Panda, Pratap Keshari Deb and Rohit Pujari reach Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Bikram Keshari Arukha Likely To Be New Speaker Of Odisha Assembly

Former Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJD leader and MLA from Bhanjanagar Bikram Keshari Arukha is likely to be appointed as the new Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

While BJD MLA from Jagatsinghpur Prasanta Muduli is likely to be appointed as the Chief Whip, BJD MLA from Patnagarh Saroj Meher is likely to be appointed as the Deputy Chief Whip.

21 New Ministers To Take The Oath At 11.45 Am

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is all set to give a new look to his ministry before the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly, had asked the ministers to resign.

This is for the first time in the political history of Odisha that all ministers were directed to quit.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has been informed about the oath-taking ceremony which will be held on Sunday at the state secretariat at 11.45 am.

This will be the first reshuffle in the three-year-old ministry. The process needs to be completed by Monday as the governor is scheduled to go outside Odisha after two days.

Here’s the list of MLAs, who are likely to take oath as ministers on Sunday:-

Cabinet Ministers:-

Jaganath Saraka Nirjan Pujari Ranendra Pratap Swain Pramila Mallick Usha devi Prafulla Kumar Mallick Pratap Keshari Deb Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak Pradeep Kumar Amat Naba Kishore Das Ashok Chandra Panda Tukuni Sahu Rajendra Dolkia

Minister of State (Independent Charge)