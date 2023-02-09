CM Naveen Attends Naba Das Condolence Meet In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today attended the 12th day ceremony of slain minister Nabakishore Das and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

A condolence meeting was held at Sarbahal High School ground today on the occasion of ‘Dwadashah’ of late Minister. Patnaik attended it and paid floral tributes to the late Minister by garlanding his portrait.

The CM also met late Das’ father Narasingha Das, mother Bishnupriya, wife Minati Das, son Vishal and daughter Deepali and conveyed condolences.

Secretary (5T) VK Pandian also attended the event and expressed condolences.

The programme was attended by a host of leaders irrespective of party affiliations and thousands of local people.

Vishal Das, son of late leader, got emotional while speaking on occasion. He said that his family will always be with the people of Jharsuguda. Similarly, daughter Deepali said that development of Jharuguda would be the best tribute to Naba Das.