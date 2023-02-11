CM Naveen Approves Upgradation Of Paikmal Primary Health Center

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the upgradation of Paikmal Primary health center in Bargarh district to the level of a Community health center ( CHC).

With this upgradation, people of the area will get the services of Medical Specialists in the CHC along with better pathological test facilities under Nidan Scheme.

The health center soon would also have better infrastructure and allied facilities.

Secretary Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit has issued office order to this effect, said sources.