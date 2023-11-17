CM Naveen Approves Two In-stream Storage Structures for Sundargarh Dist

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved two in-stream storage Structures for Sundargarh district.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 386.25 crore for the two projects:- the Bhasma in-stream storage structure on the Ib River, and the Fulbari in-stream storage structure on the Sapei River.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 262.50 crore for the Bhasma project and Rs 123.75 crore for the Fulbari project.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, 5T Chairman VK Pandian visited Sundargarh district and received proposals from the public for various projects. The Chief Minister approved these two projects as per the proposal of the people.

The projects will benefit the people of five blocks in the district. Along with the increase in groundwater level, the projects will be highly helpful for drinking water projects, fish farming and animal husbandry, according to an official release.